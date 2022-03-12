How to Watch Inter Miami vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

LAFC are unbeaten through two games to start the season, and now that they’ve had a couple games in the comfy confines of The Banc, they head out on the road for the first time in 2022, to take on Inter Miami for the first time ever.

LAFC most recently played a draw that felt like a win, a last-minute equalizer giving them a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers. Frankly, Yimmi Chara’s goal was nigh-on unstoppable, and while LAFC showed some of the concerning proclivities to control the game and miss the goal again and again, they also had three injury subs during the game and managed to avoid defeat in stoppage time. As a first test for Steve Cherundolo, it was a pretty good one, and they still got a result in the end.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win of the season. After a scoreless draw at home against the Chicago Fire to open the season, they were crushed 5-1 on Sunday at Austin FC, a chastening defeat for Phil Neville’s side. Gonzalo Higuain remains their big star, but he’s spent the first two weeks throwing up his arms in exasperation, and the team still look like an expansion side. Time to feast?

Of course, this is LAFC’s first road game of the year and they struggled quite a bit on the road the last couple years, so we’ll see how they come out for this one. Carlos Vela’s status is also uncertain, and him on the field would provide a boost for LAFC, obviously. And even if Inter Miami have struggled, there remains enough parity (or put another way, depth remains thin in MLS) that any team can beat any other. Let’s just hope for LAFC’s sake they don’t fall in the trap and pick up a useful three points on their first trip to South Florida.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Franco Escobar (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Diego Palacios (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Inter Miami:

N/A

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LAFC are (-115), Miami are (+285) and a draw is (+295), so LAFC are pretty big favorites once more, this time on the road. We’ll see, this is a new test.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and Inter Miami will be televised nationally on Univision and TUDN, which you can watch on Fubo TV, and streamed in English on Twitter. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 10:30 am PT with kickoff to come at 10:38.

