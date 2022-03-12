Road advantage: Inter Miami 0, LAFC 2

For the first time in 2022, LAFC hit the road. Taking the trip cross-country to Florida, where they would take on Inter Miami. After a chippy draw at home against the Portland Timbers, the black and gold were looking to get back into the win column. Which is exactly what they did in their 2-0 win over Inter Miami during their first road trip of the season. While the midfield remained the same, we did see a change in attack with Mahala Opoku getting the start, and a shakeup in defense, with all but Mamadou Fall getting their first starts of the new campaign.

The first half of this match was on the verge of being a real sleeper, and not in the fun, unexpected sort of way. Possession was fairly even, with Miami finishing the half at 52%, with a total of five shots combined between these two squads. Luckily for LAFC they wouldn't have to wait until the last moments of the match to see their team score.

Just as the half as winding down for the break, 20-year-old forward, Kwadwo Opoku, showed some class with a great finish for his first goal of the season.

The star of the second half was the weather. Despite going up a player — with Inter Miami’s Brek Shea being shown a red card — the awkward windy rain mixed with humidity, caused the team to hit a bit of a wall in the second 45. The team’s second goal came by way of set piece, from one of the newer members to the squad. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi put in an excellent curling goal on a free kick sent across the front of goal. With no clear touch to nudge it on, the ball found the bottom corner, and the back of the net on the perfectly placed ball. The 82nd minute goal was the first for Toujari-Shradi in an LAFC shirt.

Two goals would be enough for the black and gold to get the win on the road. While Tajouri-Shradi opened his LAFC account, Opoku opened up his MLS account, with that being his first league goal. His lone goal in 2020 for LAFC came during the Concacaf Champions League tournament. The win helps LAFC keep pace at the top of the West. While this is just the start of a long season for the team, it's a strong one all things considered. So far so good for LAFC 2.0.

