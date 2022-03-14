LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez named to MLS Team of the Week

Goals may get headlines, but it takes a team of 11 to make sustained success on the field in this sport. Ilie Sanchez may not have any goals this season, but off the back of his performance in a 2-0 win over Inter Miami over the weekend, the LAFC midfielder has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 regular season.

The 31-year-old has played every minute so far this season for LAFC, who start the season 2-0-1. Saturday’s win over Inter Miami was their first foray on the road in 2022, and a successful one, with goals from Kwadwo Opoku and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi. In the game against Inter Miami, Sanchez posted his best passing percentage of the season, a tidy 87.1 percent. He also had a key pass, and has had one in each game so far this season.

All in all, it’s a good start for Sanchez in an LAFC kit, and he sure looks like someone who fits the LAFC model under Steve Cherundolo. Congrats to Ilie on the Team of the Week selection.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.