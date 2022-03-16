Report: Orange County SC transfer Ronaldo Damus to GIF Sundsvall

The 2022 USL Championship regular season is underway, but it appears a big change is on the horizon for defending champions Orange County SC, who have transferred forward Ronaldo Damus to Swedish first-division side GIF Sundsvall, as reported by ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura on Tuesday.

The report indicates Damus has been transferred for a six-figure fee to OCSC, with additional incentives and sell-on fees possible.

When reached for comment by Angels on Parade on Tuesday, an Orange County SC spokesperson declined to comment on the report but indicated an announcement would be coming on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was stellar in OCSC’s run to the USL Championship league title in 2021. He scored 16 goals across the full season, far and away the most on the team, and he had a few timely goals in the playoffs to fire Orange County to the title, the first in club history.

Previously a league champion and Golden Boot winner in the USL League One with North Texas SC, Damus was not in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 2022 season opener for Orange County SC, which seems to indicate a move abroad has some real legs.

Sundsvall have been promoted to the Allsvenskan for the 2022 season, which is scheduled to begin at the start of April. Damus would not be the only player previously based in the United States to move to the club in recent weeks, with longtime USL Championship defender Forrest Lasso already at the club and former U.S. international Joe Corona linked to the club this week as well.

At this point, the story is not official but it seems to have real legs. I have heard whispers from multiple sources indicating this transfer is in the offing, but we’ll find out what OCSC’s announcement is on Thursday to know for sure. Stay tuned.

