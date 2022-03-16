Angel City FC’s 2022 regular season schedule released

With Angel City FC on the cusp of playing their first-ever game, Saturday against San Diego Wave FC to open their NWSL Challenge Cup campaign, comes the rest of the schedule for the 2022 season, with the league unveiling the full regular season slate.

Home games during the regular season for ACFC will take place at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, in contrast to the club’s home during the Challenge Cup, Titan Stadium in Fullerton. Unless Angel City or the North Carolina Courage are in the Challenge Cup final, they will open the regular season for the full league on Apr. 29 at The Banc.

Aside from San Diego Wave FC, Portland Thorns and OL Reign, who ACFC will play twice each in the Challenge Cup group stage, and potential opponent(s) if Angel City advance to the Challenge Cup knockouts, they will face the rest of the league for the first time in the league. All games are scheduled for on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Wednesday.

Here is the regular season slate:

Friday, Apr. 29: Angel City FC vs. North Carolina Courage (7:30 pm PT)

Sunday, May 8: Angel City FC vs. Orlando Pride (5 pm)

Sunday, May 15: Angel City FC at Washington Spirit (2 pm)

Saturday, May 21: Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current (7:30 pm)

Sunday, May 29: Angel City FC vs. Gotham FC (5 pm)

Wednesday, June 3: Angel City FC at Portland Thorns (7:30 pm)

Saturday, June 11: Angel City FC at Racing Louisville (5 pm)

Wednesday, June 15: Angel City FC vs. Houston Dash (7 pm)

Saturday, June 18: Angel City FC at OL Reign (7 pm)

Friday, July 1: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns (7:30 pm)

Saturday, July 9: Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC (7:30 pm)

Friday, July 15: Angel City FC at North Carolina Courage (4:30 pm)

Saturday, July 30: Angel City FC vs. OL Reign (7:30 pm)

Sunday, Aug. 7: Angel City FC at Orlando Pride (4 pm)

Sunday, Aug. 14: Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars (5 pm)

Friday, Aug. 19: Angel City FC at Kansas City Current (5 pm)

Sunday, Aug. 28: Angel City FC at Gotham FC (2 pm)

Sunday, Sept. 11: Angel City FC at Houston Dash (4 pm)

Saturday, Sept. 17: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC (6:30 pm)

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit (7:30 pm)

Sunday, Sept. 25: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville (5 pm)

Sunday, Oct. 2: Angel City FC at Chicago Red Stars (3 pm)

Six teams in the 12-team NWSL will qualify for the playoffs in 2022. Will Angel City be among that group? That remains to be seen, but here’s hoping they’re in the mix come the end of the regular season. Now, we know the road ahead for the expansion club.

