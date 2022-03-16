LAFC announce KCOP 13 as English-language local broadcaster for 2022 season

LAFC announced on Wednesday they have reached an agreement with KCOP 13 to be their local broadcast English-language channel for the 2022 season.

That means for games that are not on national broadcasts (on ESPN/Fox Sports/Univision networks), games in the Los Angeles viewing region will be aired on KCOP 13 in English and Estrella TV KRCA-62 for Spanish-language broadcasts. The first game aired in this arrangement for 2022 will be Sunday’s game, with LAFC hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps.

“This is another exciting moment for our Club,” LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman said in a team statement. “KCOP 13 is a trusted institution in Southern California, and the comprehensive coverage that KCOP 13 provides will make our games more accessible than ever before in Southern California.”

The broadcast arrangement is a tweak on last year, in which English-language local broadcasts were split between KCOP 13 and local Bally Sports networks. As Freedman indicated in his quote above, KCOP is available on pretty much every cable or streaming system, as well as over the air, in the Los Angeles viewing region and this means games are more available to more people than ever before.

If you happen to live outside the Los Angeles viewing area, you can still watch all non-national broadcast LAFC games on ESPN+.

