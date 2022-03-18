LAFC transfer Kim Moon-Hwan to Jeonbuk Hyundai

Another part of the club’s history says so long today. LAFC announced this morning the transfer of defender, Kim Moon-Hwan. He heads back to the K-League after just one season with LAFC. While an official transfer fee has not been released, early reports indicate a figure in the one million dollar range, making this some really good business for the black and gold.

Forever part of our Black & Gold Family.



Best of luck in the next chapter, Kim Moon-Hwan. pic.twitter.com/S7Wq8mRvuk — LAFC (@LAFC) March 18, 2022

“I thank Moon for everything he has done for LAFC in his time here,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “He is a player who made an impact with the Club both on and off the field. The move was precipitated by Moon’s desire to return closer to family and the domestic league in Korea in order to prepare for a potential place on South Korea’s World Cup roster. We wish him all the best in the next phase of his career, and he will always be a part of the LAFC family.”

In his one season with LAFC Kim Moon-Hwan featured in 28 matches with 20 starts to his name. In over 1800 minutes on the pitch he was able to tally two assists as well as found the back of the net once during his time in LA. Jeonbuk is said to have had interest in the defender dating all the way back to 2020, since before he made the move to Los Angeles. It was pretty clear early on that Moon-Hwan was the odd man out under new head coach, Steve Cherundolo, and despite the recent injuries, the team obviously saw it best to capitalize now and reel in a nice-sized transfer fee for the South Korean. It’s never easy settling into a new league, in a new country, and then having to navigate new coaches and a shift within the organization. We wish Kim Moon-Hwan all the best in his future, we’ll be rooting on from afar.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!