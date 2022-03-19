How to Watch Angel City FC vs San Diego Wave FC

After a run-up of nearly two years and wishes for top flight women’s soccer to return to Los Angeles for much longer, it’s back, as Angel City FC will host their fellow 2022 NWSL expansion side San Diego Wave FC to open up both teams’ Challenge Cup group stage campaigns at Titan Stadium in Fullerton.

This is ACFC’s first-ever official game, with Freya Coombe in charge and a squad eager to get at it. Since this is the first game, we don’t have a ton of projection to go on as far as how they’ll play or line up, beyond Coombe’s priors as head coach at Gotham FC and the players on the roster. I think this team will aim to attack and look to take advantage of transition phases, which will be interesting since I expect San Diego to look to be defensively sound.

It is, of course, San Diego’s first-ever game, too, and the same caveat in projecting their performances applies. Angel City star Christen Press played for San Diego head coach Casey Stoney at Manchester United, so there’s some inside knowledge, but Stoney has no NWSL experience yet so we’ll see if she can hit the ground running with her side.

What’s this game going to look like? A lot of nerves and excitement, probably, but most important, TOP FLIGHT WOMEN’S SOCCER IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA! HELL YES, LET’S DO THIS!!!

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Katie Cousins (hip) — OUT

Paige Nielsen (illness) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Wave FC:

Makenzy Doniak (knee) — OUT

Melissa Lowder (calf) — OUT

Kayla Bruster (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Sydney Pulver (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC will be streamed nationally on Paramount+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 6 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

