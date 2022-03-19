Volemos: Angel City FC 1, San Diego Wave FC 1

THE TIME HAS FINALLY ARRIVED! Sorry, I'll stop yelling, but can you really blame me? NWSL is back in LA, and Angel City FC just took the pitch for the first time ever. That is a really big deal. Honestly, there will be plenty of time to dissect matches, talk tactics, and analyze. For now however, we are just soaking in the moment and enjoying the vibes.

Our inaugural lineup. pic.twitter.com/NZclUlrA1A — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) March 20, 2022

While Angel City will have to wait before they can open up their home at The Banc, they were able to play host to the Wave, from Titan Stadium in Fullerton, CA. ACFC supporters were in full force, and full voice, for the entirety of the match as most of the 10k seat venue was filled up for the preseason match.

The team was fired up to finally hit the pitch, and it showed. Superstar forward, Christen Press, came close to the first-ever Angel City goal several times during the first half. Getting on the end of some great passes, she was able to create the space needed to get some clean looks off. Sadly, the Press banger — or any goal for that matter — did not come in the opening 45 minutes, and the teams went into the halftime break even at 0-0.

Fans wouldn't have to wait long for that first-ever goal, as Savannah McCaskill got on the end of an absolutely gorgeous cross from Ali Riley, and found the back of the net for the lead.

San Diego wouldn't be held down for good though, as they too netted their first-ever goal late in the second half. Kaleigh Riehl got just enough on the ball into the box via corner, to knock it past the Angel City defense, and bring SD level.

Riehl Good Timing ⏰@sandiegowavefc have their first goal in club history pic.twitter.com/bNnl7pYdrF — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 20, 2022

As I said, there will be time for stressing over results. Time to decide whether this was a good, or bad performance from Angel City. Time to nitpick and dissect every decision made. For tonight though, absolutely none of that matters. What matters is LA has an NWSL side, who hosted their first match, got their first-ever goal, and came away with the result. That’s about as Hollywood as it gets, and we can't wait for more nights like this, just you know, with more wins.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!