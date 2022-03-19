Savannah McCaskill scores first goal in Angel City FC history

Angel City FC assembled a potent attack ahead of their debut season, and that paid off with their first-ever goal on Saturday, courtesy of their starting attacking midfielder.

Savannah McCaskill scored the first goal for Angel City in their debut match against San Diego Wave FC at Titan Stadium in Fullerton, with a header off Ali Riley’s long cross in the 49th minute, to put the home team ahead and get the historic tally.

The 25-year-old is in her fifth professional season, joining Angel City after spending the 2021 season with another NWSL expansion side, Racing Louisville. A playmaker with U.S. Women’s National Team experience, she looks fit to start her tenure at Angel City and is looking to get back into the USWNT reckoning. She’s not been a prolific scorer, but perhaps with the players around her, she can find a way to raise her production?

Either way, she’s the historic first goalscorer in ACFC history, and congratulations to her for that.

