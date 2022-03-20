How to Watch LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Preview, odds

LAFC are off to an unbeaten start to the 2022 MLS regular season, and will put that mark to the test when they host the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday night to wrap up Week 4.

LAFC are fresh off their first road game of the season, a 2-0 win over Inter Miami. It was the second straight game where the black-and-gold were up a man for a significant stretch, but the red cards have been justified and it’s not LAFC’s fault if their opponents shoot themselves in the foot, is it?

Vancouver are playing their third road game of the season in this one, meanwhile, with a winless start to the season thus far, two losses in three. Most recently, they fell 2-1 against the Houston Dynamo, so they’re looking for a pick-me-up to really get going this year.

These teams are even steven historically, 3-3-3, although it feels like Vancouver have been even better than that against LAFC over the years. Steve Cherundolo and his group will hope they can turn the page on that history and get a good win in this one. We’ll see what happens.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Franco Escobar (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Vancouver:

Caio Alexandre (foot) — OUT

Erik Godoy (calf) — OUT

Brian White (calf) — OUT

Ryan Gauld (adductor) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday afternoon, LAFC are (-260), Vancouver are (+750) and a draw is (+400), so LAFC are huge favorites for this one. I’m guessing the bookmakers aren’t aware of Vancouver’s historical status as a bogeyteam for LAFC.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LAFC and the Vancouver Whitecaps will be televised locally on KCOP 13 and Estrella TV. In the rest of the United States, you can watch the game on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:08.

