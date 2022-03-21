LAFC’s Ryan Hollingshead named to MLS Team of the Week

Usually if you are a defender who scored two goals in a win, you’ll make the MLS Team of the Week, and what do you know, LAFC’s Ryan Hollingshead did just that and was honored with a Team of the Week XI selection for Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.

Hollingshead scored the equalizer in LAFC’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in the 27th minute off a corner kick, before tallying the insurance goal in the 70th minute with a wicked one-time finish.

Ryan Hollingshead with his second of the night and this one is a beauty. #LAFC extend their lead to 3-1. pic.twitter.com/TCMgxtw4QS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 21, 2022

This goal is up for MLS Goal of the Week, by the way. You can vote for it here.

The goals are Hollingshead’s first for LAFC, in just his fourth appearance for the club. Hollingshead joined in the offseason in a trade from FC Dallas, and so far he’s been good value, as we expected.

Joining Hollingshead in getting leaguewide recognition this week is oh yeah, LAFC forward Carlos Vela, who had a goal and an assist on the night. Vela made the Team of the Week bench this time around.

Congrats to Ryan and Carlos on the Team of the Week recognition, and long may this run of good form continue.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.