After leading the way with a goal and an assist in a surprise 2-1 win over Phoenix Rising on Saturday, Las Vegas Lights FC attacker Danny Trejo was named USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.

Trejo got 61 percent of the vote for Player of the Week, voted on by a national media panel (full disclosure: I’m a member of the panel and voted for Trejo). He is the first Lights FC player to be voted Player of the Week in club history, which stretches back to 2018, so it’s a pretty huge honor, to be honest.

In addition to Trejo being Player of the Week, he was also named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, the only Lights FC player to get that honor this week.

However, two Orange County SC players were on the Team of the Week. Midfielder Seth Casiple joined Trejo on the TOTW XI, which Sean “Ugo” Okoli, who had the dramatic brace in a 2-1 win over Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday, was on the Team of the Week bench this time around.

Congrats to all the local players honored this week, and here’s hoping Danny’s Player of the Week nod will help the LAFC draft pick reach greater heights in his second professional season.

