How to Watch Angel City FC vs. OL Reign

One game down, a whole history to go for Angel City FC, as they’ll take to the field for the second time on Saturday when they host OL Reign at Titan Stadium for the teams’ first-ever meeting.

ACFC are still buzzing, coming off a 1-1 draw against fellow NWSL expansion side San Diego Wave FC last week in Fullerton. Savannah McCaskill got Angel City’s first-ever goal to take the lead early in the second half, but they were pegged back in the final 10 minutes with Kaleigh Riehl scoring her first career goal. To be honest, both teams had their moments and they deserved to split the points on the night.

Believe it or not, but OL Reign also played to a 1-1 draw to open the 2022 Challenge Cup last week. Sofia Huerta hit a golazo to give the home side the lead, before Christine Sinclair tied up the game for Portland Thorns, OL Reign’s main rival. Being an opening game and all, neither team was fully clicking, but I think OL Reign probably were a little unfortunate not to take the win in the end. But there’s five more group stage games for all teams!

I think OL Reign are the prohibitive favorites for the West group in the Challenge Cup, so this will be another big test for Angel City. Get their first win, or even hold their opponent to a point, they can probably count it as a good result. If not? Well, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, and hopefully ACFC can keep picking up points.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Katie Cousins (hip) — OUT

Paige Nielsen (illness) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Megan Reid (concussion) — OUT

OL Reign:

Megan Rapinoe (calf) — OUT

Alyssa Malonson (knee) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between Angel City FC and OL Reign will be streamed nationally on Paramount+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 1 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

