LAFC’s match vs. D.C. United rescheduled to Tuesday, August 16

LAFC announced on Thursday their match against D.C. United at The Banc has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The game was originally scheduled for the next day, Aug. 17, but the schedule has been tweaked slightly, and since it’s a midweek home game, it’s worth marking your calendars in case it disrupts your schedule.

The time for the game will remain the same, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 pm PT on Aug. 16. The game will be broadcast locally on KCOP 13 and Estrella TV.

LAFC are off to a good start, going 3-0-1 to begin the 2022 regular season before this weekend’s break for the men’s international window. The black-and-gold have played D.C. United just twice to date in regular season action, with an unbeaten 1-0-1 record. The black-and-red are currently led by head coach Hernan Lozada, in his second season with the club.

