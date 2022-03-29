Fresh off posting the first USL Championship Player of the Week performance in Las Vegas Lights FC history, attacker Danny Trejo was back at it last week, with Wednesday’s wild 5-4 road win over El Paso Locomotive landing him in the league’s Team of the Week for a second week running.

Trejo had an eye-popping two goals and two assists in the win in El Paso, as Lights FC led once they opened the scoring for the game only in the 53rd minute, indicating how wild the game really was. Trejo’s specific haul has only been done by 11 players previously in league history, so it was an unforgettable night.

Back to back like I'm Jordan '96, '97, whoa @dtrejo_10 has been selected to the @USLChampionship Team of the Week for the second week in a row!



Now let's add "GOAL OF THE WEEK" to his 2022 season accolades, VOTE DANNY TREJO at https://t.co/RQQggnHxQi #VivaLights ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FHVIOsdFf2 — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) March 29, 2022

Through three weeks of the season, Trejo is tied among league leaders in goals scored (three) and leads the league at this stage in assists (three). Hopefully he can continue to perform and keep racking up the accolades.

While that midweek win was a second triumph in a row for Las Vegas, the next match, at Cashman Field against Memphis 901 FC, brought them back down to earth, as the visitors won Saturday by a 1-0 scoreline. Jeremy Kelly scored the game’s only goal for Memphis a few minutes into the second half.

That means Las Vegas are off to a 2-2-0 start to the season, which is pretty good, all things considered. Next up, Lights FC will take on the Charleston Battery on Friday in South Carolina. We’ll see how Enrique Duran’s side will do on their first very long road trip of the season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.