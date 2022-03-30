How to Watch Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC

Angel City FC are making their first tour of the west coast in the NWSL, and with it comes a midweek first-ever road game, against the Portland Thorns on Wednesday at Providence Park.

ACFC are coming off their first loss, a chastening 3-1 loss against OL Reign over the weekend that included a first-half red card for Savannah McCaskill. While the early goals conceded and the red card threw Angel City’s gameplan out of the window, they fought back to get a goal, courtesy of Tyler Lussi, and the likes of Simone Charley impressed off the bench during a tough day for the team. Now, they’ll look to turn the page and see if they can do better in their first foray outside of greater Los Angeles.

The Thorns are coming off their first win of the Challenge Cup, a 1-0 win over San Diego Wave FC in San Diego on Saturday. Sophia Smith scored a quick goal in the 5th minute, off some smart tactical play, but San Diego were pretty even with them otherwise. On one hand, that should give Angel City some solace, that they can hang with last year’s Challenge Cup champion, but on the other hand, back in Portland, the Thorns could be that much stronger.

It’s up to ACFC to bounce back quickly, on short rest, in a new environment. Nearly every player has played at Providence Park before, so that’s less of a concern than just coming together and putting in a good 90 minute shift as a team. Hopefully we see a nice midweek result for Angel City.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Savannah McCaskill (suspended) — OUT

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Katie Cousins (hip) — OUT

Paige Nielsen (illness) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Simone Charley (foot) — QUESTIONABLE

Portland Thorns:

Crystal Dunn (maternity leave) — OUT

Becky Sauerbrunn (knee) — OUT

Rocky Rodriguez (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Meghan Klingenberg (hip) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between Angel City FC and the Portland Thorns will be streamed nationally on Paramount+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

