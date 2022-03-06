How to Watch LAFC vs. Portland Timbers: Preview, odds

One game in the books and LAFC are feeling good, now time to retest themselves, as they welcome the Portland Timbers at The Banc on Sunday night.

LAFC are fresh off a commanding 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids. Carlos Vela scored the hat trick to power them to three points, but the supporting cast did their part as well in Steve Cherundolo’s first game in charge. Bearing in mind the Rapids were on a post-Concacaf Champions League hangover, it will be interesting to see if the black-and-gold can keep their level high against the next opponent.

They’ll face a Timbers side that drew 2-2 against the New England Revolution last week at home to open their campaign. Portland had to come back twice in the game, first through Dairon Asprilla and then with a late bicycle kick goal from Yimmi Chara. Diego Valeri is gone, Sebastian Blanco came off the bench in this game and the defense and goalkeeper situation are rather unsettled to start the season. Will that throw them off a bit on the road against LAFC?

Don’t forget these teams are organic rivals, and usually something dumb or hilarious happens when these teams play. Will we see a good LAFC win, or will the Timbers bring some frustration to the home team? This should be a good one to watch.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (pelvis) — OUT

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (adductor) — OUT

Timbers:

N/A

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LAFC are (-160), Portland are (+425) and a draw is (+330), so LAFC are major favorites for this game once again. Here’s hoping the result prevails in that direction.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LAFC and the Timbers will be televised nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes, which you can watch on Fubo TV. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:25.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!