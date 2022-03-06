The late equalizer: LAFC 1, Portland Timbers 1

After a 3-0 win to open the season at home, LAFC once again played host, this time against conference rivals, Portland Timbers. The black and gold were looking to capitalize on early season momentum, and notch a second straight win at home. However, an always tough Timbers side had different plans. Two moments of magic led to two goals as the teams split the points in a 1-1 draw. The Starting XI was slightly changed for LAFC, with Chicho Arango making his return to the starting lineup, and while Franco Escobar got the start, he was replaced by Ryan Hollingshead shortly into the match, at the 13th minute.

Most of the first half was dominated by the Timbers. They set the tone, and were the ones finding all the chances early on. What LAFC did do well was maintain possession, finishing the half with over 60%. However, that wouldn't be anywhere near good enough with the little chances they had. Yimmi Chara gave his side the lead early on in the half with an amazing overhead kick in traffic, for the goal.

YIMMI CHARA TWO WEEKS IN A ROW pic.twitter.com/rmdl8R3tH2 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 7, 2022

The goal did well to wake up the squad. At the time, LAFC only had one shot on goal, but shortly after going down they found some rhythm and holes in the opposing defense. They finished the half with eight shots, but unfortunately only had one shot on target and couldn't find the equalizer before the break.

The team came out for the second half strong, and started finding a lot more opportunities and space to create. In the 62nd minute of the match, LAFC were given a huge advantage, after Portland defender, Claudio Bravo, was shown his second yellow card of the night while pulling on an attacking Chicho Arango.

Portland are down to 10 men after Bravo receives a second pic.twitter.com/7IZA7S63DX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 7, 2022

Despite peppering the goal early on, LAFC would have to wait until the last moments of the match to find the equalizer. Brian Rodriguez brought the lightning to get around his defender, and put a perfect pass across the front of goal, and defender, Mamadou Fall, was there to tap it in to salvage a point.

This was a classic match against the Timbers. 33 total fouls, six yellow cards, and a second half red card. It would've been a rough one had LAFC lost this match with how much more of the ball they had, so its a good thing they got a goal late. Felt deserved. The black and gold travel East to face Inter Miami next weekend, looking to get back into the win column.

