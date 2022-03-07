Orange County SC sign defender Albi Skendi

Orange County SC keep building their squad for their title defense in 2022, announcing last week they have signed defender Albi Skendi ahead of the opening match.

Skendi, 28, joins after spending the last two seasons in England playing for Yeovil Town FC, in the fifth-tier National League. While he’s mostly played as a defender, he can play in midfield and has a scoring touch, notching nine goals in 75 appearances for Yeovil Town.

While he was born in Albania and has mostly lived in England in his life to date, he has a Green Card and will count as a domestic player on OCSC’s roster. Skendi will be returning to California after previously studying at Santa Barbara City College and Marymount California University.

NEWS | We have signed former Yeovil Town Defender Albi Skendi!



Welcome to the club Albi



https://t.co/piWP9E5osp pic.twitter.com/jplGLqoQOy — Orange County SC (@orangecountysc) March 4, 2022

“We are happy to have Albi on board,” OCSC head coach Richard Chaplow said in a team statement. “He is the right fit for our locker room and brings with him good leadership skills from his time playing in England. Albi is a powerful and mobile player that has the flexibility to play in both the defense and midfield, he will be a big part of what we do this season.”

“I cannot wait to start the season,” Skendi said. “I get to play for the best team in the league and now live in the most beautiful county in America.”

Orange County SC will open the 2022 USL Championship season on Saturday, on the road against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

