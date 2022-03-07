LAFC defender Mamadou Fall named to MLS Team of the Week

Mamadou Fall has established himself as an automatic starter at center back in his second pro season and has a penchant for goal, which he showed in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers.

For that, the LAFC man was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.

Fall joins the other scorer from the game, Yimmi Chara, on the Team of the Week. While Chara had a frankly impossible-to-stop goal, a near-bicycle kick that fooled everyone, Fall had a beautifully-timed tap-in off Brian Rodriguez’s low cross in the 93rd minute to tie up the game for the hosts.

The 19-year-old has played 21 games in his MLS career to date, scoring five goals. For a center back who isn’t taking penalties, that’s seriously impressive. Long may this wonderful form continue for Fall, and congrats on his selection to the Team of the Week.

