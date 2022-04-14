LAFC to feature in Leagues Cup showcase

Los Angeles will once again serve as centerstage for one of the biggest soccer events we will see all year. Today Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX — along with SoFi Stadium— announced today a first of it’s kind showcase. The event features four of the biggest, and arguably most popular, clubs in North America. Set for August, the showcase will feature Liga MX sides Club América, Club Deportivo Guadalajara, along with MLS sides LAFC, and LA Galaxy.

The event will serve as a preview to the revamped Leagues Cup, set to kick-off during the summer of 2023. The showcase will be played at So-Fi Stadium, with the black and gold going up against a familiar opponent. LA Galaxy will host Club Deportivo Guadalajara, while LAFC will go up against Club América for the second time in as many years. The last time these two met was during the 2020 Concacaf Champions League semifinals, where LAFC defeated the Liga MX giants to move on to the Finals, marking their first Finals appearance in club history.

“This will be another historic day for soccer in Southern California,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “Facing off once again against Club America in the first soccer event at SoFi Stadium is another major moment for our Club.”

The showcase will be a double-header, meaning fans can relax and enjoy what is sure to be one of the biggest, and best days of soccer to hit LA in some time. The stadium will have club-specific supporters sections for those in attendance. Tickets will be made available to the public on Thursday, April 21 at 10:00 am PT via Ticketmaster. LAFC season ticket holders will have an opportunity to get theirs early, through exclusive presale, at a date to be announced by the club.

The event itself will be held Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a massive opportunity not just for LAFC as a club, but for the city of LA as a whole. With the 2026 World Cup host-city bids still up for grabs, Los Angeles is out to prove it is still the center of all things sports and the perfect candidate for massive soccer events. For now, this is a chance for the black and gold to once again prove itself against Liga MX. At the very least, it’s an opportunity to being some much needed excitement — and potential chaos — to a Wednesday.

