How to Watch LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City: Preview, odds

With a week to lick their wounds after their first loss of the 2022 regular season, LAFC are back in action on Sunday, when they’re back at The Banc, and will host Sporting Kansas City for an Easter Sunday showdown.

LAFC had a weirdly characteristic performance against the LA Galaxy last weekend — conceding a quickfire brace early on, LAFC turned it on in the 2nd half but in spite of huffing and puffing, they could only manage a 2-1 loss, multiple offside calls chalking off goals for the black-and-gold. The good news? Cristian Arango scored his first goal, and LAFC’s 2nd half performance left a better taste in the mouth than their 1st half run, which was truly dire.

They’re taking on a Sporting side that hasn’t gotten into gear yet this season. They’ve lost their last two games, including last week’s 2-1 loss at home against Nashville SC. SKC aren’t just struggling, they’re bad by their standards — they’ve won two of seven games, but worse, the other five games have all been losses. Both of their wins this year have been 1-0 squeakers. With Alan Pulido out for the season, there was a concern coming into 2022 they would struggle to score, and so far that’s been a real problem.

Sporting have a slight edge in the all-time series between the teams, four wins to three, but it’s the first meeting between the teams this year. LAFC are coming off a stinging loss, and SKC games tend to be a battle, but based on recent form, this seems like a good rebound opportunity for Steve Cherundolo’s group. Here’s hoping LAFC rise up and grab three points on Sunday.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Brian Rodriguez (hamstring) — OUT

Kansas City:

Alan Pulido (knee) — OUT

Gadi Kinda (knee) — OUT

Uri Rosell (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday afternoon, LAFC are (-200), Sporting are (+550) and a draw is (+350), so LAFC are huge favorites at home for this clash. Hopefully they get a good win to see the projection through.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LAFC and Sporting KC will be televised nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, which you can watch on Fubo TV. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 1 pm PT with kickoff to come at 1:08.

