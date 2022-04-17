How to Watch OL Reign vs. Angel City FC

Angel City FC have had a bye week to regroup, and on Easter Sunday, they’re back in action, as they’ll be in Seattle to take on OL Reign in NWSL Challenge Cup action.

ACFC got a well-needed rest off their first double-game week, due to last week’s international window. While several players went on international duty, it’s safe to say the back-to-back-to-back batterings in Challenge Cup play left Angel City needing a rest and some time to work on building a team, and they’ve had that opportunity. After getting crushed 4-2 by fellow expansion side San Diego Wave FC in their last game, Angel City’s defensive capabilities needed work, and the possible addition of defensive midfielder Clarisse Le Bihan as soon as this game could help provide a boost.

Their opponents are coming into this game on short rest, with OL Reign blasting San Diego 3-1 on Thursday in Seattle. All three of the Reign’s goals came in the opening 11 minutes, and the game felt pretty similar to Angel City’s previous meeting against them, with OL Reign crushing their opponent early, and then taking their foot off the gas pedal to see out the game. Clearly, they’re a good team, but Laura Harvey rotated her lineup on Thursday, so Angel City will likely get to see something close to the first-choice XI at Lumen Field. Hope they’re ready!

Angel City are eliminated from the Challenge Cup knockouts, so they get two more games to tune up for the regular season. Can they spark an upset against the group leaders? That would be quite the statement, no?

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Katie Cousins (hip) — OUT

Paige Nielsen (illness) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Christen Press (illness) — QUESTIONABLE

OL Reign:

Megan Rapinoe (calf) — OUT

Angelina (ankle) — OUT

Tziarra King (ankle) — OUT

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between Angel City FC and OL Reign will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 3 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!