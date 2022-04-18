LAFC’s Mamadou Fall, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi on MLS Team of the Week

After posting another rousing win following that horrible blip last week, LAFC are back on the MLS Team of the Week, with defender Mamadou Fall named to the Team of the Week XI for Week 7 of the 2022 regular season, while matchwinning attacker Ismael Tajouri-Shradi is on the Team of the Week bench.

Fall put in another strong performance in central defense for LAFC, although he didn’t tally a goal this time around. He did have an assist on LAFC’s first goal, in a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday at The Banc.

Tajouri-Shradi may have deserved a spot in the TOTW XI, except he came off the bench and got the job done in just 24 minutes. After entering the match in the 66th minute, he hit an absolute golazo to give LAFC the lead in the 70th minute, and the Libyan’s audacious strike stood as the winning goal on the day.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi staked his claim for MLS Goal Of The Year with this volley



@MLS | @LAFCpic.twitter.com/SCQMoczffH — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 17, 2022

Oh by the way, no surprise but Tajouri-Shradi’s goal is up for MLS Goal of the Week. You can vote for it on Twitter or go here to vote. This goal really should be in the running for MLS Goal of the Year, so make sure it gets to that territory by voting for it today.

Congrats to Mamadou and Ismael on the honors, and long may the strong form continue for the black-and-gold.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.