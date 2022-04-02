How to Watch Orlando City vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

After their first bye of the 2022 MLS regular season, LAFC are back in action Saturday afternoon when they return to Florida, this time to take on Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium.

The black-and-gold had last week off for the international break, but prior to that they posted a spirited 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps at The Banc. Ryan Hollingshead had a brace on the night and Carlos Vela posted a goal and an assist for LAFC, as they fought back after going down a goal relatively early.

Their opponent is one of just a handful of sides that did not take last weekend off, as Orlando City last tied the Portland Timbers 1-1 in Portland last Sunday. Junior Urso had the Lions’ goal to give them the lead on the road, but a late-ish penalty brought the home side back and the teams split the points. Orlando suffered a pretty chastening loss to FC Cincinnati a few weeks back, but since then they’ve picked up that draw in Portland and beat the LA Galaxy in Carson, so they seem to have found some form of late.

I think this is a good test for LAFC. I don’t think Orlando City have hit their peak yet, but neither have LAFC, and both teams need to focus to get the most out of this match. A win is certainly possible for Steve Cherundolo’s side, but they’ll need to perform because Orlando City won’t just hand them the points.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Franco Escobar (calf) — QUESTIONABLE

Orlando City:

Michael Halliday (thigh) — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday morning, LAFC are (+170), Orlando are (+175) and a draw is (+230), so this is maybe the season’s first tossup for the bookmakers related to the black-and-gold.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and Orlando City SC will be televised locally on KCOP 13 and Estrella TV. In the rest of the United States, you can watch the game on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 4:38.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!