How to Watch San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

Just a few weeks after their first-ever meeting, Angel City FC will get their first repeat opponent, as they take on San Diego Wave FC on Saturday at Torero Stadium.

It’ll cap off a busy week for Angel City, who hit the road for the first-ever time on Wednesday and lost 3-0 to the Portland Thorns. That disappointing loss, coming off a disappointing 3-1 loss to OL Reign last weekend, has deflated the balloon a bit for Angel City on the field, but hey, they’re just getting started here. Hopefully they can learn from these mistakes and get better.

In contrast, San Diego did not have a midweek game, and they most recently faced the Thorns themselves, last weekend, losing 1-0 to an early goal conceded. I think that showed they didn’t start the game great, but they actually went toe-to-toe with Portland the rest of the way and were perhaps a bit unfortunate not to get an equalizer.

So this is a good opportunity for both expansion sides here, to try and get that elusive first win. Angel City are a real long shot to progress in the Challenge Cup at this point, but they still have three more games to gear up for the regular season and build some reps as a team. Let’s hope we see a good match!

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Katie Cousins (hip) — OUT

Paige Nielsen (illness) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Simone Charley (foot) — OUT

San Diego:

Makenzy Doniak (knee) — OUT

Mia Gyau (thigh) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC will be broadcast on CBS (yes, the main network) and streamed nationally on Paramount+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 1 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!