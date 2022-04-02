Angel City FC unveil ‘Daylight’ Away Kits for 2022

Angel City FC have finally given us their much anticipated away kits for the inaugural 2022 season. After the wild success that was the Dawn Home Kit drop, saying everyone was clamoring for a Sol Rosa kit, would be an understatement. While the team didn't dive head first into an all Sol Rosa version, they did compromise with a kit that is equal parts fun as it is different. A shirt you could wear Saturday nights at the match, then again Sunday while chilling at the beach.

The design continues the story of the home kit, which represents the dawn of a new era. “Daylight” is undoubtedly LA - paying homage to the style of this great city from the concrete to the coast. The away jersey is meant to be part of fans’ everyday style. The design is a nod to the City of Los Angeles, where palm trees are abundant. The black sleeve and bottom corner represent the palm trees of the city, while some fronds have a sand detail paying homage to the beach. The team mantra – “VOLEMOS” – is on the nape of the neck as a reminder to always keep flying to greater heights, together.

The team will debut the new away kits this afternoon when they face off against San Diego Wave FC in the second fixture of the rivalry fans are calling, The Chanclasico. While the kit may not be the Sol Rosa x Pink Power Ranger collab we all wanted, it is a great compromise. The kit design is a perfect balance of bold, without looking like grandma’s sofa from the 60’s. Anyone looking for theirs can do so over at the shop at angelcity.com.

You can currently only pre-order, with in-store locations being made available at a later date. These will no doubt go FAST, so it’s best to lock in that pre-order before the weekend is over. More importantly, catch Angel City this afternoon when they kickoff in San Diego for the first time.

