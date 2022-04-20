How to Watch LAFC vs. Orange County SC, U.S. Open Cup

The 2022 U.S. Open Cup 3rd round is here, and with it a tasty matchup Wednesday night between MLS outfit LAFC and USL Championship side Orange County SC at The Banc.

LAFC are flying high at the moment, most recently coming off a raucous 3-1 home win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday afternoon. Cristian Arango scored for the second game in a row, and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Jose Cifuentes came off the bench to flip the result for the black-and-gold. Sitting atop the early Supporters’ Shield standings, LAFC are in good form at the moment.

Orange County SC, meanwhile, are looking for some traction in the early season, as they have a target on their backs as the defending USL Championship title-holders. They most recently played a 1-1 draw at home against Sacramento Republic on Saturday, but they have just five points in five league games and are looking to fully get in gear. No OCSC players have ever featured in the USOC for the club, but several players on the roster, including captain Michael Orozco and forwards Erick “Cubo” Torres and Sean “Ugo” Okoli, have MLS experience and U.S. Open Cup experience, too.

On paper, LAFC are favorites for this clash, but we know in this knockout competition that much of these matchups depend on the teams fielded by both sides and how they approach the game in terms of mentality and intensity. Can OCSC spring a surprise? Absolutely. Will they? That remains to be seen. This should be a fascinating first-time meeting for these clubs.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Brian Rodriguez (hamstring) — OUT

OCSC:

Brian Iloski (knee) — OUT

Michael Orozco (rib) — DAY-TO-DAY

How to watch

Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup game between LAFC and Orange County SC will take place at The Banc. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm PT. You can watch the match on ESPN+.

