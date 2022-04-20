Got five on it: LAFC 5, Orange County SC 1

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has returned! With it, another opportunity to add some silverware to the trophy room. While LAFC currently sit atop the Western Conference, with sights set on the long-term goal of MLS Cup, they still come into this tournament looking to impress and possibly pull off a double come seasons end. We are a long way from that talk, but you can't blame me for thinking it given the dominant 3-0 performance the team put on in the win tonight.

The starting XI was a mixed bag of regulars and those who’ve seen limited action so far this season. This was a chance to see what the depth of the team could do, and they impressed. The moose was loose to start the match, as a familiar face netted the team's first goal of the competition. Danny Musovski went on a perfectly timed run and was rewarded with a great pass that he finished for the early lead.

Still waiting for a Moose emoji pic.twitter.com/MvA12T69yp — LAFC (@LAFC) April 21, 2022

Chicho Arango got the second goal of the night. He finished a well-placed cross into the box, with a deft touch. The goal was his first in U.S. Open Cup competition and he was just getting started.

Arango got his brace in the closing moments of the first half. You know a team is in their bag when they start reaching for all the tricks and this goal was no different. A back heel that was timed perfectly and hit wit just enough strength found Arango who tapped it in for the third goal of the night.

@LAFC finish off the move with a tap in and are really in control now against @orangecountysc



3-0 | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/7FgkiFYfoQ — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) April 21, 2022

LAFC spent the majority of the second half just seeing out the result, but they weren’t done scoring. Cal Jennings was on the finish of some great passing in a build-up that ended with Escobar putting across a great ball into the box for Jennings.

Running away with it!



An overload on the wing for @LAFC creates a second tap in against @orangecountysc



4-0 | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/ovuO6sGQiH — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) April 21, 2022

Literal minutes later, the black and gold would add their fifth behind a Musovski brace as his second of the night all but sealed the deal for the home side. Unfortunately they would not be able to secure the shutout, with Orange County SC pulling one back with a Cubo Torres goal.

The black and gold advanced to the next round of the competition with a convincing 5-1 win at home. Not much to say after a performance like that. It's another notch in what has been a dream start to the 2022 campaign for the team. They now shift focus to the weekend, where they are back in MLS regular season action, on the road against FC Cincinnati.

