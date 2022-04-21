LAFC to host Portland Timbers in U.S. Open Cup 4th round

After waiting two years for the return of the U.S. Open Cup and a big win on Wednesday in their first game back in the competition, LAFC have familiar opposition in the 4th round, as they were drawn to host the Portland Timbers at The Banc, the game to take place on May 10 or May 11.

In three times LAFC will have participated in the Open Cup, they will have faced the Timbers each time. In the 2018 quarterfinal round, LAFC downed the Timbers 3-2, but the Timbers beat LAFC 1-0 in the 2019 quarterfinals. All games will have been played at The Banc, so this is a familiar fixture for these teams, although this time around in comes in the Round of 32, not the quarterfinals.

Specific date and time is to be determined, but LAFC and Portland both play on the Saturday before and after that game window, so I don’t think we’ll see any weird stuff in terms of this game’s scheduling. But we’ll keep you posted on details, and let’s get ready to see if LAFC can beat Portland in the Open Cup.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.