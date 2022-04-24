How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

After a first midweek game, and midweek win, of 2022, LAFC are back in league action on Sunday when they take on FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium, their first-ever visit to southern Ohio for a game.

LAFC most recently posted their biggest win of the season, a 5-1 victory over Orange County SC in 2022 U.S. Open Cup action on Wednesday. Before that, their most recent MLS game was a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City last Sunday at home, so the black-and-gold seem to be in good form at the moment. They seem like actual contenders again this season and are surely looking forward to playing an opponent they’ve only faced once before.

FC Cincinnati are now led by a new front office and new head coach, Pat Noonan, who thoroughly understands MLS, something previous managers have not. They haven’t worked out all the kinks, and their defenders seem rather shaky still, but they’ve been scoring goals at a decent clip and Alec Kann in goal has been a major upgrade so far this year. They are on a three-game winless streak in league play, but most recently drew Atlanta United 0-0 in Atlanta in league play, and beat the Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2-0 on Tuesday in Open Cup play, so that win may have given them some confidence.

Again, I think LAFC have a good shot of getting a win on the road here, but I would not saunter in and think it’s a done deal. Cincy are getting better and considering these teams have barely ever played each other, the element of surprise could play a role in this one. We’ll see!

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Mamadou Fall (suspended) — OUT

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Brian Rodriguez (hamstring) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — OUT

Cincinnati:

Nick Hagglund (suspended) — OUT

Ronald Matarrita (ankle) — OUT

Geoff Cameron (lower body) — QUESTIONABLE

Ray Gaddis (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Alec Kann (lower body) — QUESTIONABLE

Brandon Vazquez (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday afternoon, LAFC are (-105), Cincinnati are (+270) and a draw is (+285), so LAFC are huge favorites, this time on the road. Hopefully that comes through, but FC Cincy aren’t as abject as they once were.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LAFC and FC Cincinnati will be televised nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes, which you can watch on Fubo TV. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 2 pm PT with kickoff to come at 2:28.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!