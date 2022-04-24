How to Watch Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns

Angel City FC have taken some lumps in their maiden five games, and their final chance to post a debut win in the NWSL Challenge Cup comes Sunday, when they host the Portland Thorns at Titan Stadium in Fullerton.

ACFC are coming off their best performance to date, a 2-1 loss at OL Reign last weekend. Yes, it was a loss, but the team collectively stepped up and if not for two breakdowns — including a killer concession late in stoppage time — they could have, and really should have gotten a draw. With something to build on, and hopefully a player or two coming back into the fold, maybe they can keep building?

Unfortunately, Angel City will have an opponent with plenty to play for, as Portland can advance to the Challenge Cup knockout round with a win in this game. A win won’t guarantee they advance, but they cannot move on if they don’t win, so expect Rhian Wilkinson’s team to be pushing for a victory.

Portland worked Angel City the first time these teams played, but that was in a midweek clash in Portland, all entirely new situations for Freya Coombe’s outfit. Can ACFC end their Challenge Cup group stage on a high note, and perhaps play a spoiler role in the process? That sure would be nice but we’ll see what happens.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Katie Cousins (hip) — OUT

Paige Nielsen (illness) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Thorns:

Crystal Dunn (maternity leave) — OUT

Becky Sauerbrunn (knee) — OUT

Sam Coffey (COVID protocol) — OUT

Meaghan Nally (COVID protocol) — OUT

Taylor Porter (COVID protocol) — OUT

Sophia Smith (COVID protocol) — OUT

Hina Sugita (COVID protocol) — OUT

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between Angel City FC and the Portland Thorns will be streamed on Paramount+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 6 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!