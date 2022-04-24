Disaster averted: FC Cincinnati 1, LAFC 2

The dreaded trap game. When you face off against an opponent who — at least on paper — is inferior and a big win is expected. An opportunity for a team with absolutely nothing to lose, to come away with a huge upset and shake-up the standings. LAFC traveled East to face off against FC Cincinnati, who are bottom of their conference. While everyone expected a win for the black and gold, the squad were looking to avoid the lull that comes with these matches, to make sure they give Cincy their full focus.

If you didn’t believe in the trap game coming into the match, the first half surely made you a believer. Not only were LAFC on the wrong end of a controversial non-penalty call that would’ve given them an early shot from the spot, but Cincy’s rookie goalkeeper had a stellar first half, keeping out two certain goals. Just when it looked like the worst of the first half had passed, LAFC were caught napping in the waning moments of the half. Acosta took advantage of the sloppy defense, and gave his side the lead heading into break.

LUCHOOOOO@LuchoAcosta94 gives Cincy the lead and celebrates with his family. pic.twitter.com/QI1ipXg83I — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 24, 2022

We expected to see a much different LAFC side, and we did. Despite a couple more outstanding saves from Cincinnati’s rookie goalkeeper, Roman Celentano, LAFC were able to find the much-needed equalizer in the 59th minute. Their own Acosta, Kellyn Acosta, was the one who got his foot on the loose ball, and put on a rocket of pure force to last its way past the keeper. It did just that.

LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo continued his impressive run of getting every substitute he makes correct, with the addition of super sub, Danny Musovski. Moose XING was in full effect, as once again Musovski stepped onto the pitch with one thing on his mind. Scoring.

⚠️ WARNING ⚠️



When provoked, Moose will attack. pic.twitter.com/jTlH29j5om — LAFC (@LAFC) April 24, 2022

The second goal was all the black and gold needed to see out the win and come away with all three points. Credit to Cincy who pushed LAFC to the absolute edge. Despite undoubtedly the most lifeless 45 minutes we’ve seen from the squad this season, the new mentality within the team continues to shine as the team didn’t hang their heads like in the past. Instead, they remained calm, played their style of football, and did enough for the win on the road. These are the type of wins that help build character. These are the matches that sharpen you for the eventual postseason push. More importantly in the immediate, the win keeps the team atop the Western Conference.

