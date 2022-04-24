That first win feeling!: Angel City FC 1, Portland Thorns 0

The preseason is coming to a close, and the journey into the inaugural NWSL regular season is about to set sail. Just one last “preseason” match, as Angel City FC were already eliminated from progressing in the Challenge Cup. It was the second match against a tough Portland Thorns side. Last time out Thorns had three goals by halftime and were able to keep ACFC out of the back of the net for the shutout. This time, Angel City came out much stronger, and it showed. The team were able to rally together and come away with the first-ever win, overcoming a tough Thorns team, 1-0.

After being held out of the last match with illness, ACFC welcomed the return of forward, Christen Press. It didn't take long for her to make an impact either. In the 29th minute Angel City were on the receiving end of a penalty call. Press stepped up to the spot, and calmly finished it to give her side the lead early in the first half. It's a lead they would take into the halftime break.

The goal would be all Angel City needed to secure their first-ever win. They avoid going winless in the NWSL Challenge Cup, and with the inaugural season opener just days away, they head into the start of the regular season with plenty of momentum and good vibes. This was one of those performances that leave you feeling proud of the squad. They fought hard, took advantage of their chances, and never let up. Even after the penalty conversion, there were a couple of moments where they nearly added a second.

ACFC open up the NWSL season, at home, this Friday against the North Carolina Courage. This will also mark their first-ever match held in their official home stadium, Banc of California. Tonight's win will surely give the players and fans alike a little boost — as if it's needed — heading into the opener. Now we know this team can not only win, but compete against one of the league’s best, preseason or not. This was one of those magical nights we won't soon forget.

