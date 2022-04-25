Let the celebrations for Angel City FC’s season opener begin!

The week many have been waiting for has finally arrived. Years in the making, several weeks of preparations, and a handful of matches already under their belts, it's time for Angel City FC to embark on the NWSL regular season. This Friday, ACFC will take the pitch for the first time ever at Banc of California Stadium — their permanent home — as they host the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL regular season opener.

Los Angeles, we have a week full of events for you and your families leading up to our Game One.



We can't wait to celebrate this historic moment with you all! pic.twitter.com/M1vebFHaAn — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) April 22, 2022

In anticipation of the home opener, the club are hosting events throughout the week, all across Los Angeles, to not just keep the excitement going, but to continue building their foundation within the community. The week will feature a soccer clinic, trivia day, scavenger hunts, music, laughs, making new friends, and of course, free tacos!

Monday, April 25th: Youth Soccer Clinic

On Monday, Football for Her Founder Shawna Gordon, Nike, and ACFC are hosting a free clinic for nearly 130 girls where ACFC will distribute Nike sports bras, fulfilling the club and Nike’s joint commitment to distribute 22,000 sports bras to girls in need across Southern California before the season even kicks off. Also joining is Teqball World Cup silver medalist Margi Osmundson and Bella Teq for a Teqball demonstration. The clinic will be held from 5 pm-8 pm PT, and located at NikeHQ Field in Playa Vista, California.

Tuesday, April 26th: Soccer Trivia Party

A night of soccer-themed trivia and player appearances at Hi Tops, one of ACFC’s official bar partners for the inaugural season. All ACFC fans who attend receive a collectible ACFC sticker to commemorate the night, only available at this event. Trivia night will be held from 7 pm-10 pm PT, with the actual trivia portion of the evening kicking off at 8 pm PT. It will be held at Hi Tops in West Hollywood.

Wednesday, April 27th: Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Score points in a virtual photo scavenger hunt by using the given clues on GooseChase to take photos with Angel City-themed local LA landmarks and inspiration — from the concrete to the coast. The winners will be announced during the Town Hall and receive an ACFC prize bundle. This one is a fun one, especially for those of us familiar with geocaching. Those interested in participating can do so using the GooseChase app which is where it will be hosted. The hunt will take you across Los Angeles, searching for those ACFC themed treasures. You can complete this at your own pace, with the event coming to a close at 6:30 pm PT, with a winner announced between 7-8 pm PT.

Thursday, April 28th: Community Kickoff Party

Celebrate the eve of ACFC’s first-ever game together at the iconic Mariachi Plaza with giveaways, food, music, and soccer. Free tacos for the first 150 people, soccer skills and demonstrations, and appearances by ACFC staff and personalities. This one is as simple as it gets, a block party/cookout/family get-together type of situation. A chance to come out, mingle amongst your fellow Angel City supporters, learn the chants, soak in the vibes and get hype for that inaugural home opener to kickoff this incredible NWSL journey, officially. Mariachi Plaza, for those unaware, is located in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, with festivities set to begin around 6 pm PT.

Friday, April 29th: MATCH DAY ONE

It doesn't get any bigger than this. It’s what the entire week leads up to. The moment we all have anticipated for oh so very long, Match Day One. The first time players hit the pitch at Banc of California Stadium. A chance to see those 15k+ who secured season tickets before a ball was even kicked. The unfurling of sails, as we set off across the vast, often chaotic, seas that are the NWSL. Keep your eyes on social media as there will undoubtedly be multiple tailgate opportunities to choose from. It will be a party all day, with the match set to kickoff at 7:30 pm PT.

While it may be difficult to attend all of these events, you should definitely make time for at least one. Don’t let this historic, foundation-building moment pass you by. Hop on the hype train as it makes one last stop before barreling into the start of regular season.

What do you think, will you be attending any events? Leave a comment below!