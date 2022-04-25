LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta named to MLS Team of the Week

LAFC may have had to work for it, but following a 2-1 comeback win on the road at FC Cincinnati on Sunday, one of their players, midfielder Kellyn Acosta, was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2022 regular season.

Acosta scored the first goal in the comeback effort, one which I think would at the very least be characterized as a “sharp strike,” if not something even more emphatic.

Acosta has started in all eight of LAFC’s league games to kick off the season, and that goal was his first to date for the club. While the midfielder certainly plays a two-way game, he can score goals from time to time and it’s nice to see him opening his account in a pressure-packed situation.

Congrats to Kellyn on the honor and long may the excellent run of form he and the team are on continue.

