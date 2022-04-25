LAFC sign Nathan Ordaz to homegrown contract

LAFC announced on Monday they have signed Nathan Ordaz to a homegrown contract, which will run through 2025 with a club option for the 2026 season.

The 18-year-old signs his first professional deal after featuring for the LAFC Academy since 2018, joining from Real SoCal’s program at the U-14 level.

“We are excited with the signing of Nathan Ordaz as our fourth-ever Homegrown signing,” said LAFC Co-President and GM John Thorrington in a team statement. “Nathan is an incredibly gifted player and it has been impressive to see him develop through the LAFC Academy. This signing is a testament to the hard work that has been going on for years from Nathan and all of our Academy coaches and staff.”

Ordaz is a native of Encino and has considerable interest from three countries on the international stage. He recently trained with El Salvador’s senior national team and has been invited to youth training camps for Mexico and the United States, so he potentially has a big decision up ahead if he continues to develop his game.

LAFC indicated Ordaz will be available to go on loan to Las Vegas Lights FC this season and chances are most, if not all of his pro minutes will be there this year. But this is the first step of what’s hopefully a bright future for the latest LAFC homegrown signing.

