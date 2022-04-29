How to Watch Angel City FC vs. North Carolina Courage

The big day is finally here, as Angel City FC will open their tenure at Banc of California Stadium on Friday evening, when they open the 2022 NWSL regular season by hosting the North Carolina Courage.

After a rocky start to the Challenge Cup, Angel City finished the group stage on a high, with two vastly improved performances capped off with their first-ever win last weekend, a 1-0 victory over the Portland Thorns. Christen Press scored the game-winner from the penalty spot, her second goal of the Challenge Cup. After three very poor performances from the team, the last two games showed that yes, Angel City can indeed be competitive in NWSL, and now they’ll get a chance to show that against the rest of the league.

They’ll need to be at their best, because the North Carolina team has been on fire in the Challenge Cup, winning their group that included defending league champs Washington Spirit. While many expected the Courage to be a bit more inconsistent and perhaps not as good out of the gate after a major roster turnover in the offseason, in fact they’ve been sound on both sides of the ball under head coach Sean Nahas, and their speed in transition in particular has to be a particular concern for Angel City.

So the challenges don’t get any easier for ACFC, but I think the crowd is going to make this an occasion to remember, in Los Angeles and around the soccer world. Can Angel City start the season on the right foot? We’ll see what happens.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Katie Cousins (hip) — OUT

Paige Nielsen (illness) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Simone Charley (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

Courage:

Casey Murphy (knee) — OUT

Kiki Pickett (knee) — OUT

Havana Solaun (knee) — OUT

Carson Pickett (leg) — OUT

How to Watch:

Friday’s match between Angel City FC and the North Carolina Courage will be aired on CBS Sports Network in the United States. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!