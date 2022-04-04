Julie Ertz announces pregnancy

Julie Ertz is officially not under contract to any club at this time, but after it was reported she was not planning to play anywhere in 2022, we got the reason why on Monday morning, when Ertz announced on Instagram she is pregnant, expecting her first child with NFL player and husband Zach Ertz.

The 29-year-old midfielder/defender had her NWSL rights traded from the Chicago Red Stars to Angel City FC in the offseason, alongside teammate Sarah Gorden, but unlike Gorden, Ertz was never signed to a contract with ACFC, and based on her baby bump, she’s been pregnant for some time. Ironically, with Gorden suffering a knee injury that could keep her out the entire 2022 season, Angel City will be missing two key players they were probably counting on to play major roles this year.

Having said that, a baby is a joyous occasion and best wishes and good health to Julie and baby throughout the coming months. Congratulations!

