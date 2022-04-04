LAFC’s Murillo, Cherundolo, Sanchez named to MLS Team of the Week

LAFC had to battle Orlando City SC in Florida on Saturday but outlasted their opponent to a 4-2 victory, and as one of three unbeaten teams left in MLS, attention continues to be paid to the black-and-gold, rightly so.

Following the latest win, three LAFC people were named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2022 regular season: defender Jesus David Murillo was named to the Team of the Week XI, manager Steve Cherundolo was named Coach of the Week, and midfielder Ilie Sanchez was put on the TOTW bench.

Murillo scored the game’s second goal for LAFC in the win, giving them another lead in the first half with a hustle play to get to the ball first.

Then Sanchez opened his LAFC account with the winning goal, a wicked one-timer to give the team a 3-2 lead on the night.

The win keeps LAFC undefeated, even on points with the Philadelphia Union through five games, with 13, to lead the Supporters’ Shield race. Obviously there’s 29 more games to go, so a lot of soccer left to play. But so far so good! And that’s probably in part why Cherundolo got the nod this week as Coach of the Week.

Congrats to Jesus, Ilie and Steve on the honors this week, and long may they continue to come for this club.

