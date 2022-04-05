Danny Trejo is on a heater to start the 2022 USL Championship season, and the Las Vegas Lights FC attacker has again been voted the league’s Player of the Week, for Week 4.

Trejo scored both goals in Las Vegas’ 2-1 win over the Charleston Battery on Friday in Charleston, with Lights FC completing a comeback after conceding early.

2⃣ goals ⚽️⚽️

@lvlightsfc forward @dtrejo_10 is your @play_eFootball Player of the Week!

Trejo’s Player of the Week honor is his second of the season and second in just three weeks. This was after his first Player of the Week award this season was the first in Lights FC history. Trejo has five goals in league play at the moment, which leads the league, and remains tied atop the league assists chart with three, alongside teammate Cal Jennings. So he’s on a real roll to start the season, long may it continue.

In addition to the Player of the Week selection, Trejo was also named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, his third straight TOTW nod. Lights FC midfielder Danny Crisostomo was named to the Team of the Week bench as well.

Grabbing the spotlight



The standout players from Week 4 make the Team of the Week

Congrats on the honors, and hopefully this rich vein of form continues!

