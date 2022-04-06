How to Watch FC Tucson vs. Las Vegas Lights FC: U.S. Open Cup

Starting the season on a bit of a roll Las Vegas Lights FC return to the oldest soccer competition in the United States on Wednesday, the U.S. Open Cup! After the domestic cup took the last two years off due to the pandemic, it’s back for 2022, and Las Vegas will head to Arizona to face USL League One side FC Tucson.

Lights FC are coming off another good victory, a comeback 2-1 result on Friday at the Charleston Battery. Danny Trejo was again the headliner, as he scored a brace in the win and won his second USL Championship Player of the Week award in the last three weeks. He leads the league in goals and assists, and the rest of the team is doing their part as well to start the league campaign well.

The opponent, FC Tucson, just began their league season over the weekend, and they were on the wrong end of a 4-0 drubbing at the Richmond Kickers. Featuring several players with USL Championship experience, however, Jon Pearlman’s squad should not be overlooked. This game is coming in the 2nd round, and FC Tucson have only reached the 3rd round once, in 2013. But we know talent is deep in the west, and the USOC can throw up upsets at any time, so Las Vegas will need to come out sharp if they want the result, especially on the road.

How to Watch

Wednesday’s game between FC Tucson and Las Vegas Lights FC is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm PT at Kino North Stadium in Tucson. You can watch the match on ESPN+.

