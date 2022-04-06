Angel City FC announce signing of German GK Almuth Schult

Angel City FC announced on Wednesday a reinforcement for the final months of the 2022 season, signing goalkeeper Almuth Schult on a contract for one season, with an option for an additional year. She will join the club after the European championships this summer.

Schult, 31, has spent her entire career to date in her native Germany. Turning pro with Hamburg in 2007, she began play when moving to Magdeburger FFC the next year. Beginning in the third division, she helped the club earn promotion before moving on to Bad Neuenahr in the Bundesliga. In 2013, she moved to Wolfsburg, a powerhouse in the women’s Bundesliga. All told, she’s won five league titles, seven domestic cups and a UEFA Champions League with Wolfsburg. Currently, Wolfsburg are in the semifinals of the Champions League this season and will soon be taking on defending champs FC Barcelona for a place in the final.

A German international, Schult made her debut at senior level in 2011 and has racked up over 60 caps to date, winning the 2016 Olympic gold medal and the 2013 Euros.

“We are delighted to sign Almuth Schult to Angel City FC. Almuth is one of the best goalkeepers in the world with a host of winning accolades at the highest level of the game that will bring winning experience and a winning mentality to our group,” said ACFC sporting director Eniola Aluko in a team statement. “Almuth is in a very small category of players who have won league titles, Olympic Gold medals, European championships and the UEFA Champions league. It is a special addition to our goalkeeper group and defensive unit.”

“It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NWSL,” said Schult. “I have followed Angel City since the day the team was announced. It’s so impressive and unique. Everything is not only about football, it’s about impact and supporting women. I am proud to be joining the team and I look forward to the summer.”

Given Schult won’t be arriving until the late summer, current ACFC No. 1 DiDi Haračić looks like she will remain the starter for most of the season, and when Schult arrives, it will probably open up a new competition for the starter’s spot unless Haračić has rounded into top form in the meantime. But having options doesn’t seem bad, and we’ll see what Schult brings after wrapping up her unfinished business in Europe.

