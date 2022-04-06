Lights Out: FC Tucson 3, Las Vegas Lights 2

After a two-year hiatus, the U.S. Open Cup has returned. Las Vegas Lights traveled to face FC Tucson, who were taking their first venture into the world of US Open Cup action as a professional side. Las Vegas were the favorites coming in, but Tucson wouldn't be easy, as they looked to put on a good show on behalf of USL League One.

The Lights were playing this match without several key players, due to their contracts with MLS side, LAFC. Still , they did have league leading scorer, Danny Trejo. The underdogs got on the board first, with a late goal in the waning moments of the first half courtesy of Jake Crull.

Never a bad time to score your first professional goal



Jacob Crull pokes it in for the @FCTucson lead!#WeAreOne // #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/QtCKXeH9PR — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) April 7, 2022

Just when it looked like FC Tucson would see out the upset, Lights defender Mohamed Traore — who had entered the match as a sub — got just enough on his header to get past the keeper and bring his side level in the 66th minute.

The goals started to come from there, with FC Tucson leading the way. First, they got the lead in the 70th minute via corner kick. Bedoya got credit for the goal, but it was Lights keeper Abraham Romero who couldn't hold on to it and fumbled it into the back of the net.

They would double their lead shortly after, with a great strike in the 77th minute. However, the Lights weren't going out without a fight and in the 80th minute Danny Crisostomo pulled his side within just one goal from pushing extra time.

Unfortunately, Las Vegas wouldn't find a way to find the much needed equalizer and the final whistle put an end to their U.S. Open Cup journey. Now the team will turn their focus to the USL Championship and putting a strong rest of the season together. It was a night for upsets, with USL League One sides winning several matches, the Lights were just on the wrong side of a team on a mission. On to the next one.