Angel City FC sign French international Clarisse Le Bihan

Update: An Angel City spokesperson confirmed to Angels on Parade that Le Bihan will join the club and be eligible for selection as soon as all her paperwork is squared away.

Angel City FC announced another addition ahead of the regular season on Wednesday, as they have acquired midfielder Clarisse Le Bihan via transfer from D1F club Montpellier. Le Bihan has signed a two-year contract and will occupy an international roster slot.

“We are delighted to welcome Clarisse Le Bihan to Angel City FC. Clarisse is a highly technical, skilled, and hard-working midfielder who has lots of experience playing as a defensive midfielder and can also play in an advanced midfield role,” said ACFC Sporting Director Eniola Aluko in a team statement. “Clarisse holds 16 caps for the French national team and has a clear desire to continue her consistent performances over the years for Angel City this season.”

Le Bihan, 27, has played her full career to date in her native France. Starting out at Guingamp in 2009, she moved to Montpellier — probably the most consistent team below the D1F powerhouses of Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain — in 2016, making over 100 appearances for them in league play.

She’s also a senior French international, playing for them at the 2017 Euros, among other matches.

While she started out as a forward, Le Bihan looks like she can play a number of positions. As Aluko mentioned, she’s played as a defensive midfielder, as a box-to-box midfielder and an attacking midfielder, so having options there makes sense and it has looked like Angel City needs an upgrade or two at the position. Hopefully Le Bihan can provide that.

Le Bihan is the second international signing in as many days for Angel City FC, joining goalkeeper Almuth Schult, who is not scheduled to join ACFC until after the Euros this summer. It is unclear if Le Bihan will join up with ACFC immediately or in several weeks, after the D1F season ends. Angels on Parade has reached out to the club for clarification but haven’t heard back as of publication.

