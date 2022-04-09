How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. LAFC: Odds, preview

Whether you love the name or not, El Trafico is back in 2022 and it’s looking mighty tasty heading into Saturday afternoon’s clash between LAFC and the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park.

LAFC are one of three unbeaten teams left in the league, sitting atop the Supporters’ Shield, dropping points in just one game so far this season. Most recently, they outlasted Orlando City SC 4-2 in Florida, completing a season sweep in the state for the black-and-gold. The last two games, LAFC have gone from behind or conceded an equalizer and come back to win, so it looks like they’re in great form so far this year.

They’re taking on a Galaxy side that are coming off a high themselves, most recently beating the Portland Timbers 3-1 in Portland. Chicharito’s brace powered the away win in a tricky venue, and while the Galaxy have lost two of their five games this season, they haven’t yet played truly badly and been rather unlucky in their losses to date.

So, will LAFC continue their successful start with a rousing result against their archrivals, or will we see another gut-punch in Carson? Hope springs eternal, and here’s hoping LAFC can get a good result to open this year’s version of the rivalry.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Galaxy:

Mark Delgado (suspended) — OUT

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Adam Saldaña (ankle) — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday morning, LAFC are (+165), the Galaxy are (+155) and a draw is (+265), so this is another tossup for LAFC, which given the circumstances and prior history, is no surprise at all, honestly.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and the Galaxy will be televised nationally on Fox and Fox Deportes, which you can watch on Fubo TV. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 4:55.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!