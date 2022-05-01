How to Watch LAFC vs. Minnesota United: Preview, odds

LAFC have been on a roll lately, and they’ll look to continue that run when they host Minnesota United at The Banc on Sunday evening to wrap up the MLS weekend.

LAFC made their first trip to Ohio in a few years last weekend, visiting FC Cincinnati for the first time and coming away 2-1 winners. It wasn’t quite that easy, however, as Steve Cherundolo’s side conceded first before having to claw back into the game, Danny Musovski coming off the bench to score the important match-winner for the visitors.

They’re taking on a Minnesota side that seems to be finding their form lately. They most recently cruised against the Chicago Fire 3-0 at home last Saturday, and while the team has a good record, they started the season a little sleepy. Still, two players in particular have raised the team’s level the past few weeks: Emanuel Reynoso is the playmaker who pulls all the strings in attack, and Dayne St. Clair has taken over as the starter in goal and has had a couple truly stellar performances. It’s tough to really project the Loons’ level for this year just yet, but they have some very good players.

As a result, and because historically Minnesota have had a penchant for embarrassing LAFC, I think this is a winnable game (like all of them) but I would not take the Loons lightly. They thrive when they think they’re underdogs and they’re still underdogs here. It would be nice to get another great three points and help LAFC stay atop the standings, but they’ll have to be focused on the task at hand. Let’s see what happens.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Brian Rodriguez (hamstring) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — OUT

Doneil Henry (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Minnesota:

Wil Trapp (suspended) — OUT

Hassani Dotson (knee) — OUT

Romain Metanire (thigh) — OUT

Patrick Weah (knee) — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday afternoon, LAFC are (-210), Minnesota are (+600) and a draw is (+360), so LAFC are enormous favorites. They’ve been flying, but I’d be surprised if the game is as lopsided as the odds would suggest.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LAFC and Minnesota United will be televised nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes, which you can watch on Fubo TV. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:25.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!