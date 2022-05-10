Birdies release limited-edition Angel City FC shoe

It’s been traditional soccer culture to produces scarves or jerseys, of course, for a given club, but in recent years, branded team shoe drops have become quite popular. Add Angel City FC to the mix, now.

Footwear brand Birdies, a sponsor of Angel City FC, have produced a limited-edition ACFC shoe, the “Game Changer.” Featuring the club’s official colors — sol rosa, asphalt and armor — and the sole features the club crest. The angel in the club’s crest is on the lower back part of the shoe, an understated touch to represent the NWSL expansion team, while the insole features the angel across both shoes, which looks pretty cool even when you’re not wearing them.

“From the moment we welcomed Birdies to the Angel City family over a year ago, the team has been unbelievable in executing with our shared values in mind,” said Julie Uhrman, ACFC Founder and President in a statement. “First, we rolled out the Soar Internship Program that gave young women an opportunity to intern with ACFC and Birdies and present to our collective leaders at the Birdies HQ in San Francisco. Now, they designed and produced a bespoke Angel City FC Birdies shoe that will be available for purchase! Visibility for women’s sports, with products available for our fans, is something we are passionate about, and we have found a true partner in Birdies to ensure our fans can represent their fandom in style.”

You can buy the Birdies “Game Changer” shoe, retailing at $140, starting Tuesday on Birdies.com and the Birdies LA Store. Get it while you can!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.