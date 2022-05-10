How to Watch LAFC vs. Portland Timbers, 2022 U.S. Open Cup

LAFC have been in the U.S. Open Cup three times in their history, and all three times, they’ve had to face the Portland Timbers. The latest chapter in their USOC rivalry is scheduled for Tuesday at The Banc, in the Round of 32.

The black-and-gold are flying at the moment, most recently getting tested mightily but going toe-to-toe against Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union on Saturday, as the teams played to a 2-2 draw. Kwadwo Opoku had the first equalizer for LAFC before Franco Escobar had the all-important second equalizer, the right back scoring his first goal for the club. LAFC are now unbeaten in four in league play, and in five across all competitions, including their 5-1 romp over Orange County SC in the previous round of the Open Cup.

This will be the Timbers’ first game of this Open Cup, as they had a bye in the last round by virtue of finishing last season MLS Cup finalists. In league play, they are winless in their last four games, although they are coming off a rather rousing 1-1 draw at the New York Red Bulls over the weekend, with Jaroslaw Niezgoda scoring on the road. But Portland have been slow off the blocks this season, and I’m sure they’d like to get one over on LAFC, their old nemesis, especially in the Open Cup.

These teams have played once already this season, with that game finishing a 1-1 draw, Mamadou Fall with the late, late equalizer to split the points. There won’t be a draw this time, of course, since it’s a knockout tournament, but hopefully LAFC can stay alive in this competition and get a win over the Timbers.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Eddie Segura (knee) — OUT

Erik Dueñas (knee) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Brian Rodriguez (hamstring) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — OUT

Doneil Henry (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Jesus David Murillo (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Timbers:

Dairon Asprilla (COVID protocol) — OUT

Blake Bodily (hamstring) — OUT

Claudio Bravo (thigh) — OUT

George Fochive (hip) — OUT

Diego Gutierrez (foot) — OUT

Felipe Mora (knee) — OUT

Sebastian Blanco (thigh) — QUESTIONABLE

Diego Chara (hip) — QUESTIONABLE

How to watch

Tuesday’s U.S. Open Cup game between LAFC and the Portland Timbers will take place at The Banc. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm PT. You can watch the match on ESPN+.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.